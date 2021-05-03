May 4, 2021

Oxford man facing domestic violence charge

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:49 am Monday, May 3, 2021

An Oxford man is facing a felony domestic violence charge following an altercation.

On April 29, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jordan Burnett, 26, and charged him with Domestic Violence-Aggravated Assault.

Burnett was involved in a fight where he was accused of strangulation, according to the sheriff’s department. He was issued a $50,000 bond, but is being placed on a hold by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

