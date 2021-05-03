Batesville man arrested on child neglect charge
A Batesville man is facing a felony child neglect charge following a welfare concern call.
On April 26, the Oxford Police Department responded to a call in the 1100 block of Frontage Road for a welfare concern due to a drug overdose. A male subject identified as James Payton Jones, 23, was found on the scene with an infant.
After an initial investigation, due to the narcotic activity in the room and for the welfare of the child, Jones was arrested and charged with Felony Child Neglect.
A Lafayette County Justice Court Judge issued a bond of $50,000.
You Might Like
Oxford Newsmedia Office moves to West Oxford Loop
Oxford Newsmedia, LLC has found a new home in the Parkway Center on West Oxford Loop. Previously located on Skyline... read more