Oxford man arrested for attempted break-in at Lafayette County Courthouse
An Oxford man was arrested this week for attempted commercial burglary.
John Langan, 22, was taken into custody on April 29 after investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department discovered Langan was involved in an incident where he attempted to break and enter the Lafayette County Courthouse at 1 a.m.
Langan was arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit an Offense. He received a $10,000 bond.
