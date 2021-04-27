Oxford School District to hold public retirement reception for Brian Harvey

The Oxford School District will hold a public reception next month in honor of superintendent Brian Harvey’s retirement this summer.

Last Fall, Harvey announced his decision to retire as Oxford’s school superintendent, effective July 1. His retirement will end a 26-year tenure at OSD.

The reception will be held on May 17 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center on the campus of Oxford High School.

In 1995, Harvey started working at OSD as a social studies teacher at Oxford Middle School. He moved to OHS in 1998, where he taught history until 2005 and served as the head coach of Oxford’s baseball team during that period.

Harvey’s administrative career began in 2005 when he was hired as the assistant principal at OHS before being named the principal at Central Elementary a year later. In 2007, Harvey became principal at OMS, then was named assistant superintendent in 2008. He held that position until 2012, when he was appointed OSD superintendent.

The Oxford School District’s communications department is putting together a video for Harvey and is encouraging all former students, faculty, staff and players to record a message. Anyone interested in doing so must go to OSD’s central office at 1637 Highway 30 May 3 through 7. They can record a message on those days anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.