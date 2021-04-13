Oxford man arrested after soliciting minor in CPS custody
An Oxford man was arrested after he got caught requesting sexual favors from a child in custody of Child Protective Services.
The minor, who was 16 at the time, was contacted on Oct. 12, 2020, by Othman Alammari, 43.
The Oxford Police Department investigated and obtained a warrant for Enticement of a Child to Meet for Sexual Purposes. On April 8, 2021, the Oxford Police Department arrested Alammari.
A Lafayette County Justice Court judge set Alammari’s bond at $25,000.
