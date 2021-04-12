April 12, 2021

Como man arrested for Grand Larceny

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:42 am Monday, April 12, 2021

A Como man is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing equipment.

On April 18, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Corey Parmenter, 31, who was allegedly involved in stealing over $100,000 worth of equipment in Lafayette County.

Parmenter was charged with Grand Larceny and issued a bond of $50,000.

