Primaries for Oxford’s 2021 Municipal elections to be held Tuesday

Oxford’s 2021 Municipal elections begin on Tuesday with three Democratic primaries, including one that will decide an Alderman race ahead of this summer’s general election.

Primaries for the Ward I, III and V Alderman races will be conducted at the Oxford Conference Center, at 102 Ed Perry Blvd., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 6.

Oxford’s next Alderman for Ward I will be determined in the primary as Incumbent Rick Addy challenges fellow Democratic candidate Billy Crews. Without a Republican or Independent candidate qualified in the race, the winner between Addy and Crews will run unopposed in general election.

The election to replace longtime Ward III Alderman Janice Antonow, who announced she is stepping down after her current term ends, starts with Tuesday’s primary.

Brian Hyneman challenges Alexandria White, with the winner moving on to challenge Republican candidate L. McQueen Miscamble in the general election.

Incumbent Preston Taylor challenges Democratic candidate Tracey L. Williams in the Ward V primary. Justin Boyd was the third candidate in Tuesday’s primary, but withdrew from the race on March 26. Despite Boyd’s withdrawal, the announcement was made after the ballots had been printed for absentee voting, leaving his name on the ballot for the primary.

The winner of Ward V primary will challenge Republican candidate Barney Chadwick in the general election.

A sample ballot for each primary can be viewed below:

Oxford residents who are registered voters in Ward I, III and V may vote in Tuesday’s primaries, while all other registered voters can participate in the June 8 general election. If there is a runoff needed in any of the primary elections, it will take place on April 27.

The mayoral election is between incumbent Mayor Robyn Tannehill, who is running as an Independent, Independent candidate Brandon Pettis and Republican candidate Kyle Davis.

Ward II incumbent Mark Huelse is challenging Democratic candidate Afton Thomas, while Ward VI incumbent Jason Bailey is challenging Democratic candidate Miguel Centellas. Alderman At-Large incumbent John Morgan is challenging Democratic candidate Linda Porter Bishop.

Ward IV incumbent Kesha Howell-Atkinson is running unopposed in her bid for her first full term as Alderman.