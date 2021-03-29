Oxford baseball routs Horn Lake in 2-6A opener

Oxford baseball got their region slate started on the right foot, or bat, on Monday.

The Chargers defeated Horn Lake 14-1 in five innings at Edwin Moak Field with the help of three home runs in both teams Region 2-6A opener.

Through their first 14 games, Oxford (13-2, 1-0 2-6A) had hit only one home run, coming from senior Kelly Crumpton. On Monday, they tripled their season output with home runs from Alex Childers, Ben Goubeaux and Crumpton.

Crumpton hit a three-run home run over the centerfield scoreboard in the fourth inning, which should have been his second of the game had his home run second inning had not been taken away by a balk being called prior to the pitch. Despite not getting a fourth home run, the Chargers scored 14 runs off nine hits.

“That was pretty impressive. It was fun to watch,” said Oxford head coach Chris Baughman. “We hit lots of barrels. That’s our goal ever night is to hit as many barrels (as we can) and if they fall, they fall. …It’s one of those things that in (batting practice) we know we can do that, but we’ve won 12 games by not doing it and had one home run coming in to tonight. It was fun to see that happen for us tonight.”

The bats were hot for Oxford at the plate and so was starter Dixon Webb on the mound. Webb picked up his fifth win to move to 5-0 on the season, pitching a complete game and giving up only one run off three hits while striking out five Horn Lake batters.

Webb gave up the run in the first inning after a leadoff double and a wild pitch led to a sacrifice-fly to give the Eagles (3-11, 0-1) the early lead. From there, Webb shut down the Horn Lake offense after making a change to his approach.

“He wasn’t sharp tonight as he’s been because he didn’t get his off-speed pitch across,” Baughman said. “We went to his changeup after the first inning and he threw it for strikes. He did a really good job with his changeup when it was still a tight ballgame. Got some big outs with it. We knew they were sitting dead-red on his fastball and he did a good job of adjusting after the first inning.”

Childers helped break the game open as part of the four-run second inning with his two-run home run. Oxford’s designated hitter went 3-for-3 with the home run and three runs batted in. He scored a run in the second, third and fourth innings.

Oxford and Horn Lake resume their three-game series on Thursday at Horn Lake at 7 p.m. Game three of the series will take place back at Oxford on Friday at 7 p.m.