Okolona man charged with sale of stolen firearm
An Okolona man was arrested by investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department on March 22.
Isaiah Moore, 24 of Okolona, was involved in the sale of a firearm that was stolen out of Lafayette County, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Department.
He was charged with possession, sale and transfer of a stolen firearm. Moore was given a bond of $5,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.
You Might Like
700 coronavirus vaccines available at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi
Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi has 700 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to distribute to its employees and the LOU... read more