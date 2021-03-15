Ole Miss baseball cancels Wednesday game at Louisiana Tech due to COVID-19

The Ole Miss baseball team’s first true road trip of the season has been cut in half.

On Monday, the program announced their game at Louisiana Tech on Wednesday was canceled due to a potential COVID-19 case and subsequent contact tracing with “a limited number of players,” according to the school.

Tuesday’s game against the Bulldogs is still scheduled with first pitch set for 6 p.m. C.T at Pat Patterson Field in Ruston, La.

A spokesman with the school stated the few players who are not making the trip due to COVID protocols are on the Rebels pitching staff. With a staff already dealing with injuries, including Saturday starter Doug Nikhazy and reliever Max Cioffi, the pitchers sitting out due to the protocols would leave the bullpen short-staffed for a two-game series.

No. 4 Ole Miss (13-3) opens Southeastern Conference play this weekend, hosting Auburn. The current potential COVID issues are not expected to affect the weekend series with the Tigers