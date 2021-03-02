Lafayette County School District announces Parents of the Year

The Lafayette County School District honored three people who helped make a difference in children’s lives during one of the most challenging school years in recent memory.

During Monday’s regular school board meeting, LCSD named Parents of the Year for Lafayette Elementary, Lafayette Upper Elementary and Lafayette Middle School.

“We’ve had some outstanding parental support and I’m very thankful for that,” said Lafayette County school superintendent Dr. Adam Pugh. “I don’t know if you’ll ever understand the true value of having so much parental support. I’m very grateful for that.”

Lafayette Elementary Parent of the Year is Molly Harwell. She was honored by principal Paula Gibbs. Harwell helped with Commodore Cares, providing food last summer for parents who were unable to get lunches or meals.

“We can’t say enough about Molly and the things she’s done behind the scenes,” Gibbs said. “She and her team have been phenomenal and we could not thank (her) enough.”

Lafayette Upper Elementary’s Parent of the Year is Michelle Mills and she was honored by principal Dr. Thomas Tillman.

“(Mills) does so much for us,” Tillman said. “It is absolutely the little things that you for us that mean so much.”

This year’s Parent of the Year for Lafayette Middle School is Ashley Roberts. Roberts was honored by principal Chad Chism, who doubled down on Pugh’s sentiments regarding the appreciation of the parental support within LCSD.

Roberts serves on the LMS Parent Teacher Organization and helps run the school’s pageant.

“I can honestly say our kids and our teachers have benefited (from Roberts),” Chism said. “You have made an impact in their lives. You have made an impact in my life.”