Mrs. Sylvia Ann Horn Adcock, 71, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home in Oxford. The funeral service will be Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in North Oxford Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at noon at the funeral home.

Mrs. Adcock was born in Leake County, Miss. to the late Kenneth Horn and the surviving Dot Boyette Horn. Her life was one of service to others and her giving spirit directed her actions in love. She worked as the CEO and Vice President of Generation Ready School Improvement which specializes in advancing education for children and advocating for student success. She was an active member of North Oxford Baptist Church and diligently supported The Baptist Children’s Village, The Salvation Army, Mission Dignity and The Pregnancy Center of Oxford. Her family brought her great joy and she relished time spent with her grandchildren and watching each of their personalities grow and develop. She married the love of her life, John, in 2006.

She is survived by her husband, John C. Adcock, Jr. of Oxford; her mother, Dot Lewindowsky of Carthage, Miss.; two daughters, Kelly Algonas of Del Ray Beach, Fla. and Shilo Mandy of Kalispell, Mont.; a son, Ken Bush of Kalispell; a sister Teri Johnson or Carthage; three brothers, Ricky, Bobby and Jerry Horn all of Carthage, and four grandchildren, Grace Sinclair, A.J. Algonas, Blythe Bush and Charlie Algonas.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Adcock’s memory may be made to Baptist Children’s Village, P.O. Box 27, Clinton, MS 39060-0027.