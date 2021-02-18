So Much Snow: Lafayette County hit with second wave of winter storm

Oxford and Lafayette County were hit with a second round of winter weather on Wednesday and Thursday, producing large amounts of snow and ice.

From 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oxford received approximately three inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service out of Memphis.

With much of Monday’s ice and snow still stuck to the roads and ground, the latest wave of accumulation caused travel issues to worsen. County roads are still iced over, while workers are continue to plow the major thoroughfares around the city of Oxford.

Crews have been working on clearing West Jackson Avenue, South Lamar Boulevard, Belk Boulevard, a portion of Old Taylor Road, Anderson Road, Price Hill, Hathorn Road, Molly Barr Road and a portion of County Road 101 as of Thursday afternoon.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill continued to ask residents to stay off the roadways on Thursday to allow workers to get the roads as clear as possible before they begin to re-freeze when the sun goes down. On Thursday, she stated treatment of certain roadways was being stopped due to heavy amount of traffic.

“We can’t make progress with cars driving around us. Please stay home so we can work,” Tannehill tweeted.

The University of Mississippi’s Oxford campus will remain closed the rest of the week, while virtual learning resumed for classes on Wednesday. Both the Oxford and Lafayette County School Districts remain closed this week as virtual learning continues.

Cold temperatures will continue into Friday and Saturday, but daily highs will reach above freezing for the first time in almost a week. However, ice is still a possibility over the weekend as Friday’s low is 9 degrees and Saturday’s low is 27 degrees. Oxford weather is not expected to go below freezing next week, with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s.