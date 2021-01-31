Bomb threat called into Oxford Walmart

UPDATE 7:47 p.m. Jan. 31:

The Oxford Police Department deemed Walmart safe after a complete search of the store was performed on Sunday evening. Walmart management stated the store will remain closed for the rest of Sunday.

More information regarding the incident will be released on Monday, according to OPD.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31:

According to the Oxford Police Department, agencies with explosive-detecting K-9 units have arrived on-scene at the Oxford Walmart to assist in searching and securing the area.

Walmart is still closed to the public.

OXFORD– The Oxford Walmart was evacuated Sunday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in.

According to a tweet from the Oxford Police Department, one person of interest was taken into custody as of 4:31 p.m.

The store, located at 2530 Jackson Avenue West, will be “closed off for an undetermined period of time,” according to OPD. The area should be avoided while law enforcement authorities investigate and continue to secure the area.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.