Mrs. Minnie Pittman Denley, 88, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at her son’s home in Oxford. The funeral service was Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Brother Tim Ellis and Reverend Fletcher Moorman officiating. Burial will follow in Eastover Memorial Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m. and again prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Denley was born on June 15, 1932 in Osceola, Ark. to the late Thomas Jurdon Casiday and Laura Beatrice Kemp Casiday. She was a graduate of McCormick High School where she was very active in school activities and played on the basketball team. She was very active in the Oxford-Lafayette County community and was a member of North Oxford Baptist Church, VFW Ladies Auxiliary and loved getting together with friends on Friday nights to play cards and bingo. Mrs. Denley worked for The University of Mississippi Physical Plant as a dispatcher.

She was social by nature and later began working as a cab driver. She enjoyed her job with Oxford City Cab so much that she eventually purchased the business and continued driving. She was witty and smart and enjoyed keeping her mind sharp with word puzzles. Her grandchildren were blessed by her constant presence and involvement in their lives. Together, they discovered the fun hobby of Geocaching and spent time together hunting and hiding caches.

Survivors include her daughters, Carla Pittman West and her husband, Thomas of Oxford and Marla Pittman Winters and her husband, Wayne of Oxford; a son, Paul Casiday of Oxford; two sisters, Daisy Sornson of Illinois and Martha “Marty” Gann of Blue Springs, Mo.; a brother, John D. “J.D.” Casiday of Wynn, Ark.; four grandchildren, April Stratton, Amanda Ragsdale, Robert Winters and Michelle Thompson and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Mr. Carl Pittman and Mr. George Denley; three sisters, Judy Frampton, Evelyn Noble and Pat Phillips and a brother, Jurdon Casiday.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Denley’s memory may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.