Oxford’s Little Free Library locations converted into food pantries

The Little Free Library locations throughout Oxford are now offering more than a good book to read.

Recognizing this is a time of need for many people, the free book locations have been converted into Little Free Pantries. The City of Oxford, with help from the area book clubs who sponsor the free libraries, have stocked four of the five locations with dry and canned goods.

“We know that in this time of need, people are very much in need of food,” said Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill. “We would encourage people who need food to please take it. Take what you need.”

The South 18th Street Extended location was filled with food on Tuesday. The locations near CB Webb and at Stone Park were filled as of Thursday. The Price Hill location is expected to have food placed in it by the end of the week.

Avent Park is the fifth location of the Little Free Libraries, but Tannehill said they are not going to fill it with food until they can come up with a way to bring it closer to the street and make it more accessible. It is currently located between the two playgrounds at the park.

“We would encourage people that have the ability to provide food to please fill those up with canned goods when you leave the grocery store,” Tannehill said.

People can also go to City Hall and call to have someone come to their vehicle and pick up any canned goods they wish to donate to the little pantries.

The Oxford Pantry, located at 713 Molly Barr Road, is also providing new ways for families in need to be able to put food on their tables.

Lafayette County residents needing food may be eligible for a monthly visit to the food pantry for weeks supply of groceries. A family of two making less than $2,000 per month or a family of four making less than $3,000 per month or a family of six making less than $4,000 per month are eligible for supplemental food from the Pantry.

Those eligible need to provide proof of residency via utility bill, rental agreement or a driver’s license. The Pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. To get in contact with someone at The Pantry, call 662-832-8001.