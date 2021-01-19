January 19, 2021

Savannah Clair Nagle, left, and Ethan Christpher Pruitt, right, were arrested for their alleged involvement in a string of burglaries in the College Hill Road area earlier this month. (Oxford Police Department)

Two arrested by Oxford Police in connection to College Hill Road burglaries

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:10 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Two people are facing felony burglary charges following an investigation into a string of thefts in the College Hill Road area.

On Jan. 14, the Oxford Police Department took multiple reports of burglaries in the 800 block of College Hill Road. Upon investigation, officers identified Ethan Christopher Pruitt, 20 of Louisville, Ky., and Savannah Clair Nagle, 20 of Oxford, as the suspects for their alleged involvement.

Pruitt and Nagle were each charged with three counts of Residential Burglary, three counts of Auto Burglary and one count of Credit Card Fraud.

A Lafayette County Justice Court Judge gave both Pruitt and Nagle $25,000 bonds. Additional charges will be presented to the Grand Jury at a later date.

