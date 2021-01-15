Armed and dangerous Lafayette County man wanted in Panola County

Panola County Sheriff’s deputies, with help from several other agencies, are searching for a Lafayette County man in connection to multiple crimes.

Anthony Sims, Sr., and is wanted in Panola and Lafayette Counties in connection with a series of thefts of property and burglary.

Sims is also believed to have been involved in thefts committed in the City of Batesville, according to the Panolian.

Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps said Sims was seen in the Industrial Park area just outside Sardis about 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Officers have followed up on several leads and continue to search the area.

Phelps said the fugitive is believed to be armed and is dangerous. According to the Panolian, law enforcement agencies are actively looking in the Sardis and Batesville areas for Sims as of 8:15 a.m. Friday.

Citizens who seethe man, or have information, should call their nearest law enforcement agency immediately to make a report.