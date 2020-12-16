December 17, 2020

Oxford man arrested on burglary charge

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:45 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

An Oxford man is facing a burglary charge after breaking into a residence earlier this month.

On Dec. 14, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Derrian Pegues, 21, for breaking into a home off Highway 6 East.

Pegues charged him with burglary of occupied dwelling and a bond has not been set, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

