December 17, 2020

  • 34°

Oxford man arrested for domestic violence

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:46 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

An Oxford man is facing domestic violence charge following an incident earlier this month.

On Dec. 12, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Brad Anderson, 29. Anderson was charged with domestic violence-simple assault.

Anderson’s charge was upgraded to a felony due to him having two prior convictions on domestic violence charges, according to the Sheriff’s Department. His bond was set at $10,000.

