Mrs. Rosemary Crockett Austin, 76, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at New

Albany Health and Rehab. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec.

16, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Oxford Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Ken White officiating.

Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Austin was born in Mobile, Ala. to the late Dyke and Elnora Mayo Crockett

and was the widow of Mr. Byron L. Austin, Jr. Her most joyful years were spent

raising her family. Her home was always open and bustling with her children and

their friends who felt at home in the presence of Mrs. Austin. She was ever

present and devoted to her children and provided encouragement and wisdom

during the most important moments of their lives and support during the daily

triumphs and difficulties. She enjoyed hosting family dinners and card games at

their home in Tula. The memories from these days will remains priceless. After

her children were grown, she entered the workforce and enjoyed her time with

Lafayette County RSVP. Her knowledge of history was extensive and she

enjoyed learning as much as she could through books, articles and additional

research. Her love of reading carried over into spy novels where she was able to

lose herself in the story. She loved country music, her dog “Rebel” and Ole Miss

Football. Her family will miss her phenomenal meals but will continue cooking her

favorite recipes.

Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne Austin Walker and her husband, Joe of

Stevensville, Mich.; three sons, Joe Austin of Jackson, Miss., Paul Austin and his

wife, Kim of Tula, Miss., and David Austin of Huntsville, Ala.; a sister, Virginia

Hall of Oxford; a brother, Wayne Crockett of Oxford; 15 grandchildren and 6

great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Austin’s memory may be made to Ronald

McDonald House Charities, 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263.

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662-234-

7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

