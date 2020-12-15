Carl Elmer Murphree, Jr., 84, an AG Engineer with USDA, passed away Dec. 9,

2020 at Columbus Baptist Hospital in Columbus, Miss. Graveside services are 2

p.m. Sunday Dec. 13, 2020 at Barbee Cemetery in Lula, Miss. Meredith-Nowell

Funeral Home in Clarksdale, Miss., is handling the arrangements.

Mr. Murphree served his country in the Army National Guard, retiring after 30

years as a Colonel. He loved his family and enjoyed watching his grandkids play

ball.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Sarah Gillock Murphree; son Carl E.

Murphree III (Kelly) of Starkville, Miss.; daughter Melissa Murphree Deming

(Whit) of Germantown, Tenn.; grandchildren Ashley Reintiz (Brian), Daniel

Murphree, Will Murphree and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Carl E. Murphree and Louise

Freeman Murphree Tripp and brother, Thomas Freeman Murphree.

