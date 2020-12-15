Carl Elmer Murphree, Jr.
Carl Elmer Murphree, Jr., 84, an AG Engineer with USDA, passed away Dec. 9,
2020 at Columbus Baptist Hospital in Columbus, Miss. Graveside services are 2
p.m. Sunday Dec. 13, 2020 at Barbee Cemetery in Lula, Miss. Meredith-Nowell
Funeral Home in Clarksdale, Miss., is handling the arrangements.
Mr. Murphree served his country in the Army National Guard, retiring after 30
years as a Colonel. He loved his family and enjoyed watching his grandkids play
ball.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Sarah Gillock Murphree; son Carl E.
Murphree III (Kelly) of Starkville, Miss.; daughter Melissa Murphree Deming
(Whit) of Germantown, Tenn.; grandchildren Ashley Reintiz (Brian), Daniel
Murphree, Will Murphree and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Carl E. Murphree and Louise
Freeman Murphree Tripp and brother, Thomas Freeman Murphree.
Rosemary Crockett Austin
