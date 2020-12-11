County Crime Briefs: Felon in Possession, Grand Larceny, Commercial Burglary

Lafayette County man arrested for possession of weapon by a felon

A Lafayette County man was arrested on Dec. 4 for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Blake Rogers, 22, was found by investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at his residence with a firearm.

Rogers was arrested and given a bond of $5,000.

Man arrested for stealing from Good Earth Landscape

Following an incident where more than $130,000 worth of items were stolen from Good Earth Landscape, an arrest has been made.

On Dec. 8, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Robert Elkins, 38, for grand larceny.

Elkins was given a bond of $50,000.

Man arrested for breaking into Harmontown store

A Lafayette County man is in custody after breaking into Lakeside Market in Harmontown.

On Dec. 9, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Robert Tait, 35, for commercial burglary.

According to the sheriff’s department, Tait’s bond has not been set at this time.