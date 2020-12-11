7th Highland Square Homicide suspect turns himself in, 8th suspect at-large

UPDATE 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2020: Caryale Dogan has turned himself in, according to OPD’s social media.

An additional arrest has been made in the Nov. 30 murder of Frank James Davis, Jr., 22 of Grenada, and another suspect is still at-large.

On Dec. 9, Maurice Dates, 22 of Charleston, Miss., turned himself in to the Oxford Police Department.

Dates has been charged with Capital Murder, Armed Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery in connection with an incident that occurred in the 400-block of Olive Branch Way, in the Highland Square neighborhood.

Dates was denied bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge. He joins six others who were charged in connection with the crime and arrested from Dec. 2 through 7.

Markel Alexander Gleaton, 22 of Pope, and Richard Bernard McGee, 31 of Oxford, were arrested and charged with Capital Murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Both were denied bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Antonious Quintez Kimble, 21 of Charleston, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested and charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Both were given a $100,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Jacob Emend Wood, 18 of Oxford, and Ajalon Jeffery Reed, 22 of Holcomb, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Both were given a $25,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

The Oxford Police Department also has an active arrest warrant for Caryale Dogan, 29 of Charleston, for involvement in this case. If anybody has information about his location, please contact the Oxford Police Department.

If anyone has any further information, please call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8799. Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.