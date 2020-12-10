Kickoff time announced for Ole Miss at LSU

The final game of Ole Miss’s 2020 season officially has a start time.

The Rebels will travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU at 2:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 19 in the final game of the regular season. The game was postponed from its original date of Dec. 5 to allow the Tigers (3-5) to make up their game against No. 1 Alabama, that was postponed on Nov. 14.

The game will air on either ESPN or one of the SEC Network channels, the Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday.

Ole Miss (4-4) is off this weekend after their Dec. 12 game against No. 5 Texas A&M was postponed for a second time this season due to COVID-19 issues. The Rebels are battling a rash of positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff members and shut down team activities through Friday.

The original date for the game of Nov. 21 was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak throughout the Aggies program at the time.

On Wednesday, Rebels’ head coach Lane Kiffin stated the program reported negative test results for the entire program for the first time since Nov. 29.

The team is anticipating returning to practice on Friday and resuming a regular practice schedule on Monday if the program continues to get negative test results.