Oxford man arrested for attempt to pass fake check
An Oxford man is facing a felony charge after writing a bad check.
On Dec. 7, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Blake Alward, 27, and charged him with felony false pretense for passing a $7,000 check for a vehicle.
A report was taken on Dec. 3, which led to charges being filed by the victim after they attempted to cash the check.
Alward was issued a $5,000 bond.
