Oxford police investigating fatal shooting at Highland Square

The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

On Nov. 30 at approximately 10:55 p.m., OPD received a 911 call reporting a male who had been shot. Officers arrived on the scene and found a male in the 400 block of Olive Branch Way with multiple gunshot wounds. Olive Branch Way is located in the Highland Square neighborhood, which consists of mainly college student housing.

The victim was identified as Frank James Davis, Jr., 22 of Grenada. Davis was pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an active homicide investigation.

The Oxford Police Department is asking anyone who may have information to call them at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8799. Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.