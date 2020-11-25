Ripley man arrested on child abuse, rape and human trafficking charges

A Ripley man is facing several charges, including statutory rape, following an investigation into the welfare of a child.

On Nov. 18 at approximately 5 p.m., the Oxford Police Department responded to the business in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue for a welfare concern on a child. After an investigation, Child Protective Services were called to the scene.

Justin Newby, 25, was arrested on felony charges of child abuse, statutory rape and human trafficking. Newby was denied a bond by Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

“We would like to thank our partners with the Attorney General’s office and Child Protective Services for the help on this case,” a statement from OPD read.

The investigation is still ongoing and further details regarding this case will be released at a later date, according to the statement.