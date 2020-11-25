Oxford man arrested for soliciting a minor

An Oxford man is facing felony charges regarding enticing a minor for sexual purposes.

On Nov. 21 at approximately 3 p.m., the Oxford Police Department was notified through a tip about a male soliciting a minor for sexual purposes through social media.

After an investigation, Ricky Williams, 43, was charged with felony enticement of a child for sexual purposes. Williams was issued a bond of $75,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge.