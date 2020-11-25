Oxford man arrested for soliciting a minor
An Oxford man is facing felony charges regarding enticing a minor for sexual purposes.
On Nov. 21 at approximately 3 p.m., the Oxford Police Department was notified through a tip about a male soliciting a minor for sexual purposes through social media.
After an investigation, Ricky Williams, 43, was charged with felony enticement of a child for sexual purposes. Williams was issued a bond of $75,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge.
You Might Like
Holly Jolly Holidays Coming to the Square
This holiday season, locals and visitors will have the opportunity to get in the spirit with ice skating in front... read more