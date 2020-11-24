Win Tickets to the Lafayette County Rodeo Event – The Egg Bull
Register to win 4 tickets to the Lafayette County Rodeo Event this Friday, Nov. 27 at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena. Fun for the whole family. Winners will be contacted by phone.
Contest winners will be drawn on Wed., Nov. 25 4PM.
