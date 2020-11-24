November 24, 2020

  • 57°

Win Tickets to the Lafayette County Rodeo Event – The Egg Bull

By Staff Report

Published 4:50 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Register to win 4 tickets to the Lafayette County Rodeo Event this Friday, Nov. 27 at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena. Fun for the whole family. Winners will be contacted by phone.

Contest winners will be drawn on Wed., Nov. 25 4PM.

Rodeo Tickets

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article