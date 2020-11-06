Choctaw County ends Water Valley’s Season

ACKERMAN — One of the strangest football seasons ever for Water Valley came to an end Friday.

The Blue Devils traveled to face the two seed from region four Choctaw County in the first round of the playoffs. Choctaw County defeated Water Valley 31-14 to advance to the second round. This is the second year in a row the Blue Devils’ season has come to an end in Ackerman.

“Unacceptable,” said Water Valley coach Brad Embry.

The Blue Devils (4-5, 3-2 2-3A) could not capitalize on momentum on either side of the ball tonight. The night started with a Charger 39-yard touchdown pass to make the score 7-0. The Blue Devils offense started strong after going three and out on their first drive to pace the Blue Devils in the first half.

The Blue Devils scored on a 72-yard pass from CJ Telford to Marion Morgan to tie the game at 7-7 after the PAT. Jaden Morgan would later add a 1-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14-14 in the second quarter.

This is the closest the Blue Devils would come the rest of the night as the Chargers scored 17 points to put the game away. The Blue Devil defense had no answer in the first half for the Charger RPO attack. The defense could only force the Chargers to punt once in the first half after failing to stop them on fourth down on a couple of drives.

The quarterback for the Chargers scored twice on a 36- and 41-yard quarterback keeper. He would later add a 50-yard run from his own 2-yard line to break open the game for the Chargers.

In the second half, the Blue Devils failed to capitalize on any momentum due to penalties, personal mistakes, and the Charger defense shutting down the Blue Devils in the second half.

The Blue Devil defense played better in the second half forcing the Chargers to a couple of four and outs, but the Chargers would put the nail in the coffin on the Blue Devils season with a 21-yard touchdown pass with 10 minutes left in the game.

“This is unacceptable. We have to learn how to play football,” Embry said. “It doesn’t matter who we play or what region we play in. We have to learn to be tougher and hopefully, we will.”

Water Valley will return the majority of their young team next season and move to a new region. Water Valley was moved to Region 1-3A with Booneville, Kossuth, Alcorn Central, Kossuth and Mantachie. Choctaw County (7-3, 3-1 4-3A) will advance to play Amory (8-1, 5-0 1-3A) next Friday.