Live Updates: Lafayette County 2020 Election Results
This page will keep a live update tally of the Lafayette County returns for the 2020 General Election as the roll in. Polls close at 7 p.m. in Lafayette County but a near record-breaking turnout on Tuesday might delay when ballot boxes are brought to the Lafayette County Courthouse.
Keep this page open for the latest election results.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————
With 17 of 18 precincts reporting
President/Vice President:
Donald Trump/Mike Pence – 8,853
Joe Biden/Kamala Harris – 5,832
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen – 166
Kanye West/Michell Tidball – 34
Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker – 29
Brian Carroll/Amar Patel – 22
Don Blakenship/William Mohr – 10
Phil Collins/Bill Parker – 8
Brock Peirce/Karla Ballard – 5
Write-Ins – 47
U.S Senate:
Cindy Hyde-Smith – 8,215
Mike Espy – 6,413
Jimmy L. Edwards – 312
Write-Ins – 10
U.S. House of Representatives (1st District):
Trent Kelly – 9,424
Antonia Eliason – 5,292
Write-Ins – 24
Supreme Court District 3 (Northern) Position 3:
Josiah Dennis Coleman – 8,511
Percy L. Lynchard – 4,447
Write-Ins – 118
Constable Central:
Kenneth Drewery – 2,419
Chris “Snuffy” Smith – 2,015
Write-Ins -45
Election Commission District 1:
Faye Phillips – 2,594
Write-Ins – 37
Election Commission District 2:
Max Hipp – 2,794
Write-Ins – 37
Election Commission District 3:
Lola M. Pearson – 2,029
Philip Wade Carpenter – 2,027
Write-Ins – 7
Election Commission District 4:
Laura Antonow – 717
Tony Halcin – 632
Write-Ins – 5
Election Commission District 5:
Debbie Black – 2,072
Write-Ins – 19
School Board District 1:
Jamie Anderson – 533
Gary Lee “Chick” Drewrey – 428
Andrew Bilbo – 222
Steven W. Treloar – 133
Write-Ins – 2
School Board District 5:
Kathy Babb Worley – 927
William “Bill” M. McGregor, Jr. – 686
Write-Ins – 4
Statewide Ballot Measure 1 (Initiative 65):
For Approval of Either – 10,057
Against Both – 4,214
And Vote For One:
For 65 – 8,994
For 65A – 3,466
Statewide Ballot Measure 2:
Yes – 11,481
No – 2,821
Statewide Ballot Measure 3 (Flag):
Yes – 11,468
No – 3,322
