Live Updates: Lafayette County 2020 Election Results

This page will keep a live update tally of the Lafayette County returns for the 2020 General Election as the roll in. Polls close at 7 p.m. in Lafayette County but a near record-breaking turnout on Tuesday might delay when ballot boxes are brought to the Lafayette County Courthouse.

Keep this page open for the latest election results.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————

With 17 of 18 precincts reporting

President/Vice President:

Donald Trump/Mike Pence – 8,853

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris – 5,832

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen – 166

Kanye West/Michell Tidball – 34

Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker – 29

Brian Carroll/Amar Patel – 22

Don Blakenship/William Mohr – 10

Phil Collins/Bill Parker – 8

Brock Peirce/Karla Ballard – 5

Write-Ins – 47

U.S Senate:

Cindy Hyde-Smith – 8,215

Mike Espy – 6,413

Jimmy L. Edwards – 312

Write-Ins – 10

U.S. House of Representatives (1st District):

Trent Kelly – 9,424

Antonia Eliason – 5,292

Write-Ins – 24

Supreme Court District 3 (Northern) Position 3:

Josiah Dennis Coleman – 8,511

Percy L. Lynchard – 4,447

Write-Ins – 118

Constable Central:

Kenneth Drewery – 2,419

Chris “Snuffy” Smith – 2,015

Write-Ins -45

Election Commission District 1:

Faye Phillips – 2,594

Write-Ins – 37

Election Commission District 2:

Max Hipp – 2,794

Write-Ins – 37

Election Commission District 3:

Lola M. Pearson – 2,029

Philip Wade Carpenter – 2,027

Write-Ins – 7

Election Commission District 4:

Laura Antonow – 717

Tony Halcin – 632

Write-Ins – 5

Election Commission District 5:

Debbie Black – 2,072

Write-Ins – 19

School Board District 1:

Jamie Anderson – 533

Gary Lee “Chick” Drewrey – 428

Andrew Bilbo – 222

Steven W. Treloar – 133

Write-Ins – 2

School Board District 5:

Kathy Babb Worley – 927

William “Bill” M. McGregor, Jr. – 686

Write-Ins – 4

Statewide Ballot Measure 1 (Initiative 65):

For Approval of Either – 10,057

Against Both – 4,214

And Vote For One:

For 65 – 8,994

For 65A – 3,466

Statewide Ballot Measure 2:

Yes – 11,481

No – 2,821

Statewide Ballot Measure 3 (Flag):

Yes – 11,468

No – 3,322