Matt Corral sets new completion record in first half against Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE — There is a new completion king at Ole Miss.

Matt Corral broke a record on Saturday that had stood for 19 years and was held by a man named Eli Manning. During the first half of the Rebels’ game against Vanderbilt, Corral completed his first 19 passes of the game and breaking Manning’s record of 18 straight completions in a game.

Manning’s record was set against Murray State on Sept. 1, 2001 in his first start as a Rebel.

Corral also set a new program record for completions in a Southeastern Conference game with 16 straight. Kent Austin held the previous record with 15 straight set against Tennessee on Nov. 13, 1982.

The sophomore quarterback finished the first half completing 22 of 25 pass attempts for 318 yards and four touchdowns. Elijah Moore 12 receptions for 218 yards and three touchdowns.