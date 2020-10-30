Water Valley fails to gain momentum in Senatobia loss

SENATOBIA — Water Valley came into Friday’s pivotal game against Senatobia with a home playoff game on the line.

This game would be the last time Water Valley will play Senatobia in region play as Senatobia was reclassified to 4A Thursday and Water Valley will move to Region 1-3A, starting next year. The Warriors defeated Water Valley 44-14.

“We just have to get better,” said Water Valley coach Brad Embry.

Water Valley (4-4, 3-2 2-3A) had a nightmare of a first half as they could not get any momentum on either side of the ball. In the first half, the Warriors scored on their first play of scrimmage on a 70-yard screen pass to make it 7-0. The Warriors would extend their lead to 14-0 after a 56-yard touchdown pass. The highlight of the first quarter for Water Valley was a 68-yard TD pass from CJ Telford to Marion Morgan. The Blue Devils would not score again in the first half as an interception by Telford, penalties and the Warrior defense would stall Blue Devil drives.

The Warriors (6-2, 4-1 2-3A) would extend their lead to 27-7 to end the first quarter. The Warriors would add a 12-yard touchdown to extend their lead even further 34-7 at

the half.

In the second half, the Blue Devil offense would have more success against the Warrior defense as they scored on their first drive of the second half on a 1-yard run by Telford. The Blue Devil defense, on the other hand, could not stop the Warriors tonight as the Warriors added big play after big play to stretch their lead 44-14. The second half’s defensive highlight for the Blue Devils was a Marion Morgan interception in the end zone.

“It is what it is. We have done enough to be in the playoffs, but not enough to play at home. We have to get better,” Embry said. “We did some good things in the beginning of the year, but we haven’t raised our game to the level of the opposition. I give credit to North Panola and Senatobia. They are good football teams, but we just have to get over the hump.”

Water Valley returns to action next week as they travel to Ackerman to play the two seed out of region 3-3A Choctaw County (6-3, 3-1 3-3A) in the opening round of the playoffs. This will be Choctaw County’s last year in 3A because of reclassification moving them to 2A. Choctaw County eliminated Water Valley in Round Two of the playoffs last season 35-28.