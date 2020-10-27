Oxford School District extends contract of Brian Harvey

Brian Harvey will continue to be the superintendent of the Oxford School District for at least three more years.

The OSD Board of Trustees approved a contract extension for Harvey during their regular monthly meeting on Monday. Harvey will now continue to serve as the district’s superintendent through June 30, 2023.

With the three-year extension, the length of Harvey’s contract is now four years, the allowable length of a superintendent’s contract by the Mississippi Department of Education. The new contract took effect on Oct. 1.

“I get to work with a great bunch of people,” Harvey said. “Any success that we’ve had is because of what they’ve done.”

The contract extension was approved as part of the meeting’s consent agenda, which did not require any discussion by the Board before taking a vote.

Harvey was appointed superintendent on July 1, 2012 and prior to that, he served as assistant superintendent from 2008 to 2011. He began his teaching career at OSD as a social studies teacher at Oxford Middle School in 1995 and slowly worked his way to Oxford High School from 1998 to 2005 before becoming the assistant principal at OHS in 2005.

The contract state’s Harvey’s annual salary will be $169,213.55.