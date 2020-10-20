Checkers Drive-In opening Oxford location
Checkers Drive-In is coming to Oxford once again, opening a location in the former home of Abner’s on West Jackson Avenue.
The fast-food chain is expected to open on Dec. 1, with the hiring process already underway.
This is not the first time Checkers has been in business in the LOU Community; the chain previously had a franchise on South Lamar Boulevard and University Ave. in 2011. However, that location closed after less than a year in business.
The company operates Checkers and Rally’s restaurants in 28 states and the District of Columbia. They specialize in hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries and milkshakes.
