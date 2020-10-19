October 19, 2020

  • 77°

This week in prep sports (Oct. 19-24)

By Jake Thompson

Published 9:10 am Monday, October 19, 2020

LAFAYETTE

Friday (Oct. 23)

Football at New Hope, 7 p.m.

 

OXFORD

Friday (Oct. 23)

Football vs. Olive Branch, 7 p.m.

Saturday (Oct. 24)

Girls Basketball at Ingomar Jamboree, 9 a.m.

Cross Country at Warrior Classic, at Senatobia, 9 a.m.

 

WATER VALLEY

Friday (Oct. 23)

Football vs. North Panola, 7 p.m.

Print Article