“The Commons” entertainment area breaking ground this Fall

Construction will begin next month on a new mixed entertainment area coming to The Commons in Oxford.

Developer David Blackburn announced this week that construction on the first phase of the project, which will be completed in three phases, will begin this fall with dirt work.

The Blackburn Group itself will be building new corporate offices as part of the project, which will also feature retail locations and a free–standing restaurant. At the center of the design is a large music and outdoor entertainment venue with raised stage and drop-down video screen with an open lawn surrounded by additional outdoor seating, a playground, fountain and landscaping that includes shade trees and overhead lighting and partial shading. The entertainment venue will be nestled inside the development, separated from traffic and parking lot area.

A two-story 14,600-square-foot building will host ground floor retail and office space, while an equal size second story will partially house the new Blackburn offices. In addition, a 6,000-square–foot free standing restaurant will feature indoor, outdoor and rooftop seating. It will be located adjacent to an outdoor event space. A residential component is also included in the project.

“We are excited about the next steps in Blackburn’s vision of building spaces for communities to come together. With the most recent success of leasing out The Terrace at Oxford Commons so quickly, we can’t wait for The Commons to become a jewel to an already incredible area,” said Frank Dyer III of Gill Properties, who handles the leasing of retail space in the development. “I am sure that residents of Oxford Commons and citizens of Oxford will enjoy something new and exciting in this vibrant city.”

A master planned community, Oxford Commons features a variety of retail centers and mixed use residential and business space featuring tree-lined streets and winding walking trails. To date, approximately 125 homes have been built in the roughly 500-acre area, with another 750 planned in the next two decades. There are six distinct residential options for residents ranging from townhomes starting in the $240,000 range to semi-custom homes starting in the $380,000 range to Estate Custom Homes.

“Whether you are looking for boutique shopping, local flavors, or open outdoor spaces to relax and unwind, The Commons will be the place to be. We look forward to the evolution of this great development and making connections with business owners looking to be part of this vision,” said David Blackburn, President of The Blackburn Group.

He noted that interest and enthusiasm among businesses to locate in the space.

The most recently completed portion of the development, a 16,000 square-foot neighborhood retail center called The Terrace at Oxford Commons, is now fully occupied with businesses opening throughout the summer. New businesses include: 20-20 Lux Day Spa, Core Cycle and Outdoors, Endurance Physical Therapy, Fox’s Pizza Den, Heartbreak Coffee, Oxford Commons Home Sales and Design Center, and The Citizens Bank.

For more information, visit http://TheCommonsOxford.com.