Oxford man arrested for child abuse

An Oxford man is facing child abuse charges following a notification by Child Protective Services to the authorities.

On Oct. 1, investigators with the Oxford Police Department were notified about a possible child abuse from CPS. During the investigation, they found probable cause to obtain an arrest affidavit and warrant for Phillip Brand, 27.

Brand was arrested on Oct. 14 in an unrelated incident and charged with felony child abuse. He was issued a $50,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.