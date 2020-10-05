University of Mississippi announces Spring 2021, Commencement plans

Class of 2020 graduates who were hoping to walk across a stage will still get that opportunity, in 2021.

The University of Mississippi announced plans for the Spring semester and for next May’s Commencement ceremonies on Monday.

There will be two ceremonies held: One for the Class of 2020 on May 1 and and one for the Class of 2021 on May 8. Some individual ceremonies may take place on April 30 and May 7, but more information regarding those will be provided at a later date.

“We consider it a great privilege to celebrate our graduates and their accomplishments during Commencement each year, and we are pleased to announce ceremony dates for the Class of 2021 as well as the Class of 2020,” said Ole Miss chancellor Glenn Boyce. “While we were unable to hold an in-person event for the Class of 2020 this past May because of the pandemic, we are eager to welcome them back to campus to celebrate and honor their incredible achievements, character and spirit.”

As it pertains to the second half of the current school year, the Spring semester will begin as originally scheduled on Jan 19, 2021. The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday will still be recognized on Jan. 18.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit Mississippi, and most of the United States, when students were returning from Spring Break this past March. In order to complete the semester as quickly as possible and to mitigate risks associated with travel, next year’s Spring Break holiday has been canceled for 2021.

Another major change to the calendar is when the semester will end. The 2020-21 school year will conclude on April 23, which is a week earlier than originally scheduled. Final exams will be completed by April 30.

“In spite of the many challenges we have faced and continue to tackle since the onset of the pandemic, I’m grateful and humbled by the incredible commitment and determination of our university community to look after all of our students as well as our faculty and staff,” Boyce said. “We remain committed to delivering the education, experience and value that is synonymous with Ole Miss.”

The established public health protocols and parameters outlined in the University’s Campus Ready Plan will remain in effect, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

In addition, classroom capacity and engagement requirements for the fall will continue into the spring semester. Course formats for spring 2021 will be determined and made known before registration so students can take this into consideration.