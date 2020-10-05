Oxford man arrested on molestation charge
An Oxford man is facing a charge of molesting a child following an arrest last week.
On Oct. 1, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Robert Raines, 39. Raines is accused of allegedly touching a 14-year-old child for lustful purposes.
Raines was arrested and issued a bond of $10,000.
