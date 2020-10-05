October 5, 2020

Oxford man arrested on molestation charge

By Jake Thompson

Published 9:43 am Monday, October 5, 2020

An Oxford man is facing a charge of molesting a child following an arrest last week.

On Oct. 1, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Robert Raines, 39. Raines is accused of allegedly touching a 14-year-old child for lustful purposes.

Raines was arrested and issued a bond of $10,000.

