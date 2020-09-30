Bettie Faye Owens Watts, age 85, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Elmcroft Personal Care Home in Oxford. Bettie was born April 28, 1935 in Itawamba County, MS to Allie Arnold and Lena Bell Long Owens. She was a member of Anchor Baptist Church. Bettie was a graduate of Pontotoc High School and later obtained a Master’s Degree in Special Education. She taught Special Education for 25 years. Bettie enjoyed photography, genealogy, sewing, reading, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services were held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. Carl Teel officiating, buriall followed in the Oak Forrest Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.

Survivors include her two sons, Michael Noel Watts and wife Becky of Oxford, MS and James Leslie Watts and wife Susan of Louisville, MS; one brother, Ron Owens and wife Susan of Belton, TX; three grandchildren, Jennifer Redditt and husband Chad, Laura Kate Tribble and husband Stefan and Camille Carskadon and husband James; four great-grandchildren, William Chadwick Redditt, Miles Dunbar Redditt, Piper Evelyn Tribble and Charlotte Elizabeth Carskadon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Noel Edward Watts and a brother, Jerry Owens.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.

