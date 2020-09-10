September 11, 2020

  • 88°

Oxford woman arrested on child neglect charges

By Jake Thompson

Published 1:33 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

An Oxford woman is facing child neglect charges after being arrested last week.

On Sept. 3, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Wendy Driver, 28, for contributing to delinquency or neglect.

Driver was allegedly involved in a child neglect investigation at a residence off of County Road 303 in Lafayette County, according to the sheriff’s department. She was given a bond of $15,000.

Print Article

  • Sports

  • Friends2Follow

  • Crime

  • Business

  • Lifestyle

  • Education