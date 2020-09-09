Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi Recognized for High-Value Healthcare

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi is among six Baptist Memorial hospitals that have been recognized by Premier Inc. for providing High-Value Healthcare.

This award, presented by Premier Inc., recognizes hospitals that consistently provide outstanding patient care and set a high standard in clinical excellence. Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville is a Top Performance Threshold Award winner, and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County, Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Tipton County, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County are finalists for the award.

“I am so proud of the six Baptist Memorial hospitals that received this honor from Premier Inc.,” said Dr. Henry Sullivant, VP/chief medical officer of Baptist Memorial Health Care. “The Quest Award for High-Value Healthcare is a testament to the superb quality of our health team and all that they do to provide top-quality care for every patient. Their commitment to providing excellent health care, even during a global pandemic, shows just how much they care, and I can’t thank them enough for their commitment.”

Winners reach top performance threshold in all five dimensions of QUEST 2020, which include affordability, effective care and coordination, prevention and treatment for leading causes of mortality, person and family experience, and patient safety. Finalists achieve top performance in four of five dimensions.

“QUEST facilities are setting new standards of clinical excellence nationwide,” said Seth Edwards, vice president of engagement and delivery for Premier. “Together, they have worked to outperform in health care. Premier congratulates Baptist Memorial Health Care for their fantastic achievements.”

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 175,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide.

One of the nation’s largest not-for-profit health care systems, Baptist Memorial Health Care offers a full continuum of care to communities throughout the Mid-South. The Baptist system, which consistently ranks among the top integrated health care networks in the nation, comprises 22 affiliate hospitals in West Tennessee, Mississippi and East Arkansas; more than 4,500 affiliated physicians; Baptist Medical Group, a multispecialty physician group with more than 750 providers; home, hospice and psychiatric care; minor medical centers and clinics; a network of surgery, rehabilitation and other outpatient centers; and an education system highlighted by Baptist Health Sciences University. The Baptist system employs more than 19,000 people, and in fiscal year 2018 contributed more than $349 million in community benefit and uncompensated care to the communities it serves.