Oxford man arrested on peeping tom charge
An Oxford man is facing a peeping tom charge.
On Sept. 2, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Sherard Ward, 35, with one count of peeping tom.
Ward was issued a bond of $5,000 and was released from the Lafayette County Detention Center on Sept. 3.
You Might Like
Abbeville man arrested on domestic violence charge
An Abbeville man is facing domestic violence charges. On Sept. 1, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jarelle... read more