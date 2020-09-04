September 4, 2020

  • 90°

Oxford man arrested on peeping tom charge

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:37 am Friday, September 4, 2020

An Oxford man is facing a peeping tom charge.

On Sept. 2, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Sherard Ward, 35, with one count of peeping tom.

Ward was issued a bond of $5,000 and was released from the Lafayette County Detention Center on Sept. 3.

