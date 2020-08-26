Obituary for Stella Kay Chapman Locke

Stella Kay Chapman Locke, 87, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Miss. A visitation for Mrs. Locke will be held on September 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. central time in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Warren Black officiating. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

*In accordance with guidelines issued by the State of Mississippi, social distancing guidelines will be followed and face coverings should be worn. If you or someone living with you is experiencing fever, cough or other symptoms related to COVID 19, have tested positive for COVID 19 or are awaiting test results for COVID 19, we kindly ask that you do not attend*..For those who cannot attend, a Facebook live will be available on the Waller Funeral Home Facebook page.

Born to the late Rupert and Carrie Chapman in Coffeeville, Miss., Mrs. Locke was a retired Chief Clinical Dietician at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock, Ark. She was a former member of Oxford-University United Methodist Church and was a current member of Clear Creek Baptist. She enjoyed spending her time quilting, sewing, and traveling. Mrs. Locke was an incredible housewife and greatly enjoyed and loved her family.

Mrs. Stella Kay Chapman Locke is survived by her husband of 65 years, Cecil Locke; one daughter, Lynda Locke Mace, and her husband, Noel, of Little Rock, Ark.; two sons, James Byron Locke, of Little Rock, and Stanley Dwight Locke, of Soldotna, Alaska; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mrs. Stella Kay Chapman Locke’s memory can be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 Main St, Tupelo, MS 38801, (662) 844-2111.

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com