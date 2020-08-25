Warrant issued for person associated with the delivery of a controlled substance

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department took to Facebook on Monday, to enlist the help of the community to find a person associated with the delivery of a controlled substance.

A post made by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, stated that a warrant for Joseph L. Boothe has been issued. Boothe is wanted for the C Felony of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Boothe is believed to have an address out of Grand Pass, Missouri but is believed to be staying with relatives in the Waverly area.

Anyone with information about Boothe should contact Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 234-6421.