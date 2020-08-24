August 24, 2020

This week in prep sports (Aug. 24-29)

By Jake Thompson

LAFAYETTE

Monday (Aug 24):

Volleyball vs. South Panola, 6 p.m.

Tuesday (Aug. 25):

Volleyball vs. Hickory Flat, 6 p.m.

Thursday (Aug. 27):

Volleyball vs. Horn Lake, 6 p.m.

Friday (Aug. 28):

Football vs. South Panola, scrimmage, 6 p.m.

Saturday (Aug. 29):

Cross-country at Myrtle Meet

 

OXFORD

Monday (Aug. 24):

Volleyball at Horn Lake, 6 p.m.

Tuesday (Aug. 25):

Volleyball at Center Hill, 6 p.m.

Thursday (Aug. 27):

Volleyball vs. Hernando, 6 p.m.

 

WATER VALLEY

Thursday (Aug. 27):

Volleyball at Senatobia, 6 p.m.

Saturday (Aug. 29):

Volleyball at Regents Tournament

