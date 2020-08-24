This week in prep sports (Aug. 24-29)
LAFAYETTE
Monday (Aug 24):
Volleyball vs. South Panola, 6 p.m.
Tuesday (Aug. 25):
Volleyball vs. Hickory Flat, 6 p.m.
Thursday (Aug. 27):
Volleyball vs. Horn Lake, 6 p.m.
Friday (Aug. 28):
Football vs. South Panola, scrimmage, 6 p.m.
Saturday (Aug. 29):
Cross-country at Myrtle Meet
OXFORD
Monday (Aug. 24):
Volleyball at Horn Lake, 6 p.m.
Tuesday (Aug. 25):
Volleyball at Center Hill, 6 p.m.
Thursday (Aug. 27):
Volleyball vs. Hernando, 6 p.m.
WATER VALLEY
Thursday (Aug. 27):
Volleyball at Senatobia, 6 p.m.
Saturday (Aug. 29):
Volleyball at Regents Tournament
