Suspect apprehended for firing a stole firearm from a vehicle

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Deputies were advised of a shooting incident on Wednesday, August 19.

The shooting incident involved a suspect, Tyler Akeem Payne, 20, had fired from a moving vehicle towards another vehicle in the area of Highway 7 North.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle traveling south on Highway 7 North and apprehended Payne.

Investigators were called to the scene and located a stolen firearm inside of the vehicle.

Payne was arrested and charged with Drive by Shooting and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. He was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and his bond was set at $75,000 by a Justice Court Judge.