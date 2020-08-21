Oxford man charged with three counts of touching a child for lustful purposes
Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department have charge Corey Dewanye Combs with two counts of sexual battery on August 19.
Combs, of Oxford, is also charged with three counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.
Corey Dewayne Combs is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center. His bond is set for $125,000.
You Might Like
Oxford Police make multiple arrests following attempted auto burglaries
Multiple individuals are facing multiple charges following attempted auto burglaries earlier this week. On August 19, patrol officers with the... read more