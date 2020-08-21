August 21, 2020

  • 77°

Oxford man charged with three counts of touching a child for lustful purposes

By Ana Martinez

Published 11:00 am Friday, August 21, 2020

Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department have charge Corey Dewanye Combs with two counts of sexual battery on August 19.

Combs, of Oxford, is also charged with three counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

Corey Dewayne Combs is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center. His bond is set for $125,000.

Print Article